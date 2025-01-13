DBK Financial Counsel LLC Sells 94 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.4% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $285.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,351. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $233.43 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.67. The company has a market cap of $428.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

