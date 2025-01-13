Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 130.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,348 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peirce Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 185,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after purchasing an additional 117,333 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 235,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 182,370 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 52,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,950. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

