Dominic Peter Clive Berger Buys 100,000 Shares of LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS) Stock

LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Peter Clive Berger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,104.26).

LON:LIFS opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.27. LifeSafe Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 18 ($0.22). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.64.

LifeSafe Holdings plc, the holding company of the Group, which operates a fire safety technology business with innovative fire safety products, and has developed what the Board believes to be a market disrupting, eco-friendly fluid that extinguishes five types of fire. The Board believes that the Group’s fluid technology has an international addressable market that can save many lives and will protect properties and belongings.

The Company was founded as Firescue UK LTD in 2015, in order to develop an innovative, novel and eco-friendly fluid capable of extinguishing multiple types of fire.

