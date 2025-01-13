Dominic Peter Clive Berger Buys 100,000 Shares of LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS) Stock

LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Peter Clive Berger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,104.26).
LifeSafe Price Performance
LON:LIFS opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.27. LifeSafe Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 18 ($0.22). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.64.
About LifeSafe
The Company was founded as Firescue UK LTD in 2015, in order to develop an innovative, novel and eco-friendly fluid capable of extinguishing multiple types of fire.
