DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DASH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DASH traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.74. The stock had a trading volume of 508,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,773. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of -372.76, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.07.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $4,754,030.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 963,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,528,281.06. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $20,432,618.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $265,515. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 982,694 shares of company stock worth $168,473,286. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.