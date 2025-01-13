Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $152,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,195,000 after acquiring an additional 788,892 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,367,000 after acquiring an additional 544,169 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,088,000 after acquiring an additional 704,809 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 746,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.14 and a 1-year high of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

