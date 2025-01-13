Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 168.3% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,971,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,113,105. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 232.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

