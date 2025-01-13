Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 885 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,130,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,528,863. The company has a market capitalization of $733.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $96.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,238,881.91. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 566,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,485,124.40. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,478,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

