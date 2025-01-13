Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,195.90. This represents a 2.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC's holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.52. 3,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

