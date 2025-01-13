Eastern Bank Sells 9,846 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $978,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 472,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.18. 3,004,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

