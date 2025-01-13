easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Trading Down 3% – Should You Sell?

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 12,990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19,088% from the average daily volume of 68 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.
easyJet Stock Down 3.0 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.
About easyJet
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
