Ehrlich Financial Group Sells 26,237 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ehrlich Financial Group cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,237 shares during the quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.37. 4,140,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,560. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

