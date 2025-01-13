Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 760 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.76.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,807,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,142,773. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

