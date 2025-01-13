Eli Berkovitch Sells 4,791 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $148,808.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,935.46. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Eli Berkovitch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Eli Berkovitch sold 4,792 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $155,548.32.
BOX Stock Performance
BOX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.89. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95.
Institutional Trading of BOX
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
