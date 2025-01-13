Emprise Bank Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Emprise Bank decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,110. This trade represents a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $158.74. 2,259,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,193,444. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $373.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $146.28 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

