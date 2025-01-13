Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Cut by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 587,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $18,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.15%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.