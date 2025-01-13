Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in December

Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Even Herd Long Short ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Even Herd Long Short ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127. Even Herd Long Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

Even Herd Long Short ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

About Even Herd Long Short ETF

The Even Herd Long Short ETF (EHLS) is an exchange-traded fund. EHLS was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Even Herd.

