ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $42.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

Institutional Trading of ExlService

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $954,952.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,254.50. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ExlService by 2,827.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in ExlService by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 32.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $45.11 on Monday. ExlService has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

