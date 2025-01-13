Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Reduced by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,558 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $107.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,438,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $474.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average is $115.65.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

