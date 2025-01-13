Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of XOM traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,903,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,397,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.