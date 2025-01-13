Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Volume Hits $351.88 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00001302 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and $351.88 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00036815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,434,424,707 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

