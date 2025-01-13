Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the December 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Free Report) by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.23% of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDIG traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 71,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,872. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

