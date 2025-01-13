Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 14,901 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 794.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 190.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,403. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

