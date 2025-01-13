Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 1,253 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,398,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $6.10 on Monday, hitting $501.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,167,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,794,307. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.92 and a 52-week high of $539.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

