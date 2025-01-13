Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,284 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,549,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,589,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.08. 1,166,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,652. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.64.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

