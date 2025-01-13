First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $25.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.0% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $533.45. 5,024,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $431.81 and a 52 week high of $559.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $547.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.75.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

