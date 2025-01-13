First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the December 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.51 million, a PE ratio of 128.74 and a beta of 0.15.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.84%.
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
