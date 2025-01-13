First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the December 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.51 million, a PE ratio of 128.74 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,256,000 after acquiring an additional 114,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,004,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

