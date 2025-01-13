First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 72.0% in December

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FEMS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.09. 39,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,298. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $272.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
