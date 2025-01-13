First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 72.0% in December

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FEMS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.09. 39,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,298. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $272.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMS. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 42,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 18,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 66,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

