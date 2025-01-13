First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a growth of 269.3% from the December 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 301.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $43,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

