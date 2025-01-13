First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a growth of 269.3% from the December 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $24.98.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
