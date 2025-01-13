First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Up 327.3% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

FTXN stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.46. 29,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,521. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $166.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 7,106.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,163,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after buying an additional 4,105,927 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 176.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 64,583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

