First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Up 327.3% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance
FTXN stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.46. 29,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,521. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $166.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.