Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Short Interest Down 75.1% in December

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHCUF remained flat at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0517 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.