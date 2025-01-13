Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Down 68.0% in December

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the December 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortescue Stock Performance

FSUGY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. Fortescue has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

