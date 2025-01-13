Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Down 68.0% in December

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the December 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fortescue Stock Performance
FSUGY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. Fortescue has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Fortescue Company Profile
