Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.24. The stock had a trading volume of 272,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.48 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

