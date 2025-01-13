Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 108,380 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.09. 78,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.42. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $75.79 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

