Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $40.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.1% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $40,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.68. 1,504,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

