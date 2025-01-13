Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 11,250 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 28.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.9% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS KJUL traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $29.15. 13,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $146.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

