Friedenthal Financial Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3,120.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,481 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.54. 4,044,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,969. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.