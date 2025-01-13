Friedenthal Financial Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Friedenthal Financial reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,205 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 276,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.94. 1,703,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,661. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
