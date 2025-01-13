FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FuelPositive Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NHHHF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 731,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,800. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FuelPositive has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07.

FuelPositive Company Profile

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells.

