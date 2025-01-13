Fulcrum Capital LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,433 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,809. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $407.97. 2,652,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

