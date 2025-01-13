Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 208,535 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 85,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Gatekeeper Systems Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$46.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

