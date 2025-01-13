Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 74.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 87,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 261,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,265.9% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 303,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $116.70. 559,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,324. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.74 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

