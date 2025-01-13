Geoffrey Gay Purchases 75,000 Shares of CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV) Stock

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey Gay acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$56,250.00.

CanAlaska Uranium Trading Up 2.7 %

CanAlaska Uranium stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.76. 492,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,907. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark raised CanAlaska Uranium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

