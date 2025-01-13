GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, a growth of 294.3% from the December 15th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

GrainCorp Stock Performance

GrainCorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.58. 5,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

