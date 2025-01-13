GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, a growth of 294.3% from the December 15th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
GrainCorp Stock Performance
GrainCorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.58. 5,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.33.
GrainCorp Company Profile
