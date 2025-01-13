Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 44,682 shares.The stock last traded at $2.18 and had previously closed at $2.18.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

