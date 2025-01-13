Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $15.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $18.52.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
