Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,622,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49,394.9% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 361,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after purchasing an additional 360,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,784 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.04 on Monday, reaching $404.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,472. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.43 and its 200 day moving average is $389.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $307.85 and a 52-week high of $428.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

