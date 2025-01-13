Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Short Interest Update

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Harvia Oyj Stock Performance

HRVFF remained flat at C$41.20 on Monday. Harvia Oyj has a 52-week low of C$41.20 and a 52-week high of C$52.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.52.

Get Harvia Oyj alerts:

About Harvia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Harvia Oyj manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. It provides electric and wood burning heaters, as well as combi heaters with steam; bathroom and indoor saunas; backyard paradise and sauna interior solutions; doors and glass products; hot tubs; control units; infrared cabins, controls, and heating devices; steam rooms, SPA modules, and steam generators; and water purifying solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.