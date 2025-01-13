Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Short Interest Update

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Harvia Oyj Stock Performance

HRVFF remained flat at C$41.20 on Monday. Harvia Oyj has a 52-week low of C$41.20 and a 52-week high of C$52.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.52.

About Harvia Oyj

Harvia Oyj manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. It provides electric and wood burning heaters, as well as combi heaters with steam; bathroom and indoor saunas; backyard paradise and sauna interior solutions; doors and glass products; hot tubs; control units; infrared cabins, controls, and heating devices; steam rooms, SPA modules, and steam generators; and water purifying solutions.

