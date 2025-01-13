Helium Market Cap Hits $815.63 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Helium has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $815.63 million and approximately $21.56 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00005033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,516.53 or 0.99615304 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,734.33 or 0.98763879 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 176,392,142 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
