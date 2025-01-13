Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 8,757 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,775,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,134,141. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

